Say I do! Oscar Mayer offering Wienermobile weddings

How much do you love hot dogs?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– How much do you love hot dogs?

For a limited time you could get married… in a Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer says it will host weddings in its first “Wienermobile of Love” this coming weekend in Las Vegas!

Couple can book a 30 minute spot online or join the waitlist if demand is too high, but will need to bring a valid Las Vegas wedding license along.

Oscar Mayer says it will foot the on-site bill, provide a photographer, and even have “hot-doggers” on hand to serve as witnesses.