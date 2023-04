Wrecks blocking all lanes on I-26 West near Exits 85 and 97

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 WB near Exit 85.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 WB near Exit 97.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says two wrecks are blocking all lanes on I-26 West near Exits 85 and 97 this morning.

One wreck involving two overturned vehicles happened before 7 a.m. 2 miles east of Exit 85/SC-202.

The other wreck happened after 7 a.m. 1 mile east of Exit 97/US-176.

Troopers are on the scene investigating both wrecks as traffic is backed up.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.