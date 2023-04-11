Lexington PD searching for woman accused of credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is asking for help in identifying a female accused of using another person’s credit card that she did not have permission to use.
Authorities say the incident occurred on March 4, while inside the Target at Sunset Blvd. She attempted a charge of $500.
The credit card had been reported stolen from the victim’s purse at TJ Maxx a few hours earlier.
If anyone has information, please contact Detective Corporal Currier at 803.359.2067 or at dcurrier@lexsc.com.