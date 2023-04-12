COMET announces express route service changes starting May 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The COMET announced it would make changes to express routes 93x and 44x beginning May 7 for greater service efficiency.

Express route 44x service from Sumter will be reduced and the first full trip will be eliminated (inbound & outbound) occurring 5 a.m. outbound from COMET Central and 6:30 a.m. inbound from Sumter.

Also eliminated will be the 5:15 p.m. outbound from COMET Central and 7:15 p.m. inbound from Sumter. The route will now only operate 2 round trips per day.

These are the 6 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. outbound from COMET Central and 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. inbound from Sumter.

Route 93x will be discontinued due to low ridership.