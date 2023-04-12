New subscription service “Max” coming May 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— There’s a new streaming service to subscribe to!

It’s called Max. It’s a re-branding of the existing HBO Max. But also adds content from HBO’s new parent company.

Warner Media merged with discovery last year to form Warner Brothers discovery. When it did, it brought more content brands under one umbrella.

Max will offer content from properties including HBO, HGTV, Food Network, Cartoon Network and TLC.

It is scheduled to maintain HBO Max’s current price point of $15.99 per month and launches on May 23.