Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, found safe after being reported missing

The 36-year-old had been "considered missing and endangered."

(ABC NEWS)—Authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, said former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was found safe on Thursday after police alerted the public hours earlier that the actor was “considered missing and endangered.”

“At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” Daytona Beach police said Thursday afternoon.

There was no further information immediately on where he was found or why he was considered missing.

The 36-year-old actor is best known for his role in “Drake & Josh,” which was a huge hit for Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. He has appeared in a variety of shows in guest roles since then and has had a recurring voice role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in animated shows such as “Ultimate Spider-Man” from 2012 to 2017 and “Avengers Assemble” and “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.”

ABC News’ Anthony McMahon contributed to this report.