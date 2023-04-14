$65 Billion Spent on Fusion Power Plant and Still No Electricity

John Farley,

In 1985 an idea was proposed that the world should come together and create a Fusion Reactor that would create electricity that is environmentally clean.  This idea was agreed upon in 2006 and the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) was formed from 35 countries – China, the European Union (then including the UK, which remains in the project), India, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United States.  But despite $65 billion spent so far, no electricity has been produced.  You can read all about it here:  https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/04/13/fusion-reactor-65-billion-and-still-no-electricity/

Dcim100mediadji 0426.jpg

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0426.JPG

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts