$65 Billion Spent on Fusion Power Plant and Still No Electricity

In 1985 an idea was proposed that the world should come together and create a Fusion Reactor that would create electricity that is environmentally clean. This idea was agreed upon in 2006 and the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) was formed from 35 countries – China, the European Union (then including the UK, which remains in the project), India, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United States. But despite $65 billion spent so far, no electricity has been produced. You can read all about it here: https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/04/13/fusion-reactor-65-billion-and-still-no-electricity/