Boeing discovers issue with 737 Max Jets

Boeing says that a manufacturing issue with some 737 Max aircrafts is not an immediate safety concern.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Boeing says that a manufacturing issue with some 737 Max aircrafts is not an immediate safety concern.

The company released a statement saying a supplier used a “non-standard manufacturing process” during the installation of two fittings in the rear fuselage.

The Federal Aviation Administration verified the safety assessment, and is working along with Boeing to conduct inspections and flights will continue uninterrupted.

The new Max aircraft are already under greater scrutiny following two fatal crashes.

Boeing did not specify how many planes were affected, only calling it a “significant number.”