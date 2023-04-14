Columbia man sentenced after threatening use of firearm during social media livestream

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators say Paul Burton, 27, posted a livestream video on social media at a Columbia gas station on Feb. 15, 2022 around 12:30 a.m.

In the video, Burton bragged about successfully robbing a rival gang member of a gold chain, which he displayed on the stream, say authorities.

The livestream also showed Burton going into the gas station and threatening the rival gang member by showing the firearm and spitting in his direction.

Police officers found a loaded pistol in his car during a traffic stop later that same day.

He admitted to members of the Midlands Gang Task Force the pistol was the same used during the robbery at the gas station, say authorities.