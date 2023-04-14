Columbia-Richland Fire Dept. accepting job applicants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Richland Fire Department is accepting applications.

According to the department, select applicants will be invited to test for CRFD’s Fire Academy on April 28 and 29.

All applicants with prior firefighting experience and Firefighter One and Two certification through IFSAC and/or pro-board will be eligible for CRFD’s direct hire program.

Those interested in applying can visit the City of Columbia’s career website to submit an application.