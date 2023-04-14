US Coastal Towns Are Sinking

Researchers from Virginia Tech are using satellite data to measure where the earth’s surface is sinking. Here’s an excerpt from an article in phys.org.

“Using publicly available satellite imagery, Shirzaei and the 15 student and postdoctoral researchers at Virginia Tech’s Earth Observation and Innovation Lab measure millions of occurrences of sinking land, known as land subsidence, spanning multiple years. They then create some of the world’s first high-resolution depictions of the land subsidence, which when combined with other observations, such as sea-level rise, provide more clear projection of the potential impact of floods and natural disasters during the next 100 years.”

https://phys.org/news/2023-04-critical-reveal-coasts.html