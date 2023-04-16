Lexington County Coroner investigating worker death at Michelin Plant

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators are looking into the death of a worker at Michelin Plant on Two Notch Road.

On Thursday, April 13th, 57-year-old Mark S. Lepkowski was found pinned between machinery by co-workers, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

Investigators say EMS responded and Lepkowski was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed on Friday, April 14th with a preliminary cause of death as compressional asphyxia, according to the Lexington County Coroner Office.

The Lexington County Coroner’s office along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continue to investigate.