Man out on bond facing new charges after stolen vehicle pursuit
A man who was out on bond is now facing a long list of new charges after fleeing from deputies in a stolen vehicle, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
(Source: RCSD)
On Saturday April 15th, K9 Deputy Samantha Ramirez located a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to investigators. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Justin Chappell, refused to stop and led Deputy Ramirez on a brief pursuit before crashing into a tree at Shakespeare Road and Baxter Drive. Investigators say Chappell got out of the vehicle and ran despite being given commands to stop.
According to investigators, Deputy Ramirez deployed K9 Kodak who apprehended Chappell. However, Chappell continued to resist arrest while physically fighting both Deputy Ramirez and K9 Kodak until more deputies arrived.
Chappell was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Deputy Ramirez was also evaluated at the hospital and released. K9 Kodak was uninjured.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Chappell is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, resisting arrest and cruelty to a police dog.
Investigators say at the time of his arrest, Chappell was out on bond in neighboring jurisdictions and had warrants for failing to appear in court on those charges, which include burglary and grand larceny.
Chappell was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center upon release from the hospital.