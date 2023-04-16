Man out on bond facing new charges after stolen vehicle pursuit

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. – A man who was out on bond is now facing a long list of new charges after fleeing from deputies in a stolen vehicle, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday April 15th, K9 Deputy Samantha Ramirez located a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to investigators. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Justin Chappell, refused to stop and led Deputy Ramirez on a brief pursuit before crashing into a tree at Shakespeare Road and Baxter Drive. Investigators say Chappell got out of the vehicle and ran despite being given commands to stop.

According to investigators, Deputy Ramirez deployed K9 Kodak who apprehended Chappell. However, Chappell continued to resist arrest while physically fighting both Deputy Ramirez and K9 Kodak until more deputies arrived.