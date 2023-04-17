Mcdonald’s upgrading its signature burgers

Get ready for changes to some of your favorite burgers at McDonald's.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Get ready for changes to some of your favorite burgers at McDonald’s.

The restaurant chain says it is upgrading it’s signature burgers. The changes include softer buns, gooier cheese and onions added right from the grill.

Big Macs will be served with more sauce. The upgrades will also be made for the McDouble burger, the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

People can already try out the new burgers in some U.S. cities and the new menu will be available across the country by early next year.