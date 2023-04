Richland Coroner releases name of Metze Road homicide victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Co. Coroner released the name of the victim of a homicide in the 1200 block of Metze Road on April 8.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis D. Taylor, 40, of Columbia.

The homicide investigation continues.