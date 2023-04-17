Richland Coroner releases name of motor vehicle crash victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the driver who died following a crash on I-20 near Exit 65, on April 15.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as 56 year-old Mary E. Fant.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, says the Coroner.