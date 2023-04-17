S.C. Trooper shot during traffic stop in stable condition

S.C. Department of Public Safety

BAMBERG CO., S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina Trooper Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier is currently in stable condition after he was shot on the right side of his face during a traffic stop.

The SC Department of Public Safety says the trooper was injured after initiating a traffic stop in Bamberg County on April 16 around 3:30 a.m. on US-78 for a speeding violation.

According to investigators, at some point during the stop, the violator began shooting at the trooper before driving away from the scene.

Authorities say Lance Corporal Frazier is speaking with family and visitors.

It is not known how long the medical staff will require him to stay in the hospital.