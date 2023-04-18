FAA lifts ground stop for Southwest Airlines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop Tuesday for Southwest Airlines.

The agency had paused departing flights at the airline’s request earlier in the day over what it called “equipment issues.” Southwest said there were “data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure.” A spokesperson also apologized for the delays.

The FAA said there was still a hold on flights into Texas’ Dallas Love Field airport.

The flight tracking website Flightaware said by mid-day, more than 1,500 of the airline’s flights, about 36% of its schedule, were delayed.

As a result, there could be other residual flight delays through the day.