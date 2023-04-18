Richland District Two: Secure status lifted at Blythewood schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two says Blythewood Academy, Blythewood High and Bethel-Hanberry Elementary are no longer in secure status.

School officials say no one was allowed in or out of the building.

Richland School District Two and Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department confirmed the secure status was due to possible gunshots heard in the area.

