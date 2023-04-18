Sumter man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

A man from Sumter has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Sumter has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to SC Attorney General Wilson, 76 year old Francis Kennedy was arrested on four charges after investigators received a Cybertipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to him.

Investigators state Kennedy possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

He remains behind bars.