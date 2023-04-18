Traffic Alert: Collision at Taylor & Assembly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police is asking the public to stay alert after a collision occurred at Taylor and Assembly.

The driver of one vehicle may have experienced a medical event during the incident, say officials.

According to Police, he crossed the center median and struck four vehicles. He has been taken to a hospital along with one other person.

