Covid-19 in the U.S.: $1.1 billion plan unveiled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— The Biden Administration wants to continue to offer Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to the uninsured at no cost.

The White House unveiled a $1.1 billion plan Tuesday to continue its Covid program for the uninsured after the federal supply is exhausted.

The two-part initiative would use pharmacies, local health departments and federally supported health centers to deliver the care.

Biden administration health officials say the program would run through December 2024.

It’s not clear yet how many pharmacies will participate, as they will be expected to conduct their own outreach to underserved populations.

At this point in time, not many people are getting vaccinated or boosted for Covid-19, and the rate is even lower among the uninsured.

Health experts say while the program is a good idea, but educating the uninsured about the need for vaccination is equally important.