LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police says a 17 year-old runaway has been found safe.

Authorities say Aubrey Oliva Waters was last seen in the area of the 400 block of West Main Street in Lexington last night, April 18, at 9 p.m.

She ran away previously and was found in Richland County.

Police are thanking those who provided tips in this runaway case.