Recycle drop-off event at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County residents are encouraged to bring their recyclable materials to a drop-off event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Columbia Place Mall.

Tires, paper, scrap metal, and household hazardous waste will be accepted with a limit of 5 boxes/bags per household on paper.

Volunteers and employees will be on hand to unload items from vehicles at various drop-off stations. You’ll need to bring your ID.