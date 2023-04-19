Youngest intruder at the White House

Washington, D.C. (WOLO) — A curious toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest white house intruders Tuesday afternoon. This, after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

U.S. Secret Service walked across the north lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents. It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet in recent years after a series of security breaches.