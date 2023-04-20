Columbia-Richland Fire Department responds to mobile home fire in Eastover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says they extinguished a fire in a mobile home this afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Garners Ferry Way in Eastover where the building was fully involved when they arrived.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The home was left a total loss.

The Fire Marshalls Office is investigating what caused the fire.