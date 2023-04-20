Crestwood High School coach arrested for assault and battery

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say Crestwood High School girls basketball coach Tony Wilson, 54, was arrested after allegedly harassing and assaulting two juvenile students.

According to Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office, the High School’s administration received a report of the alleged assault.

Wilson was placed on administrative leave and arrested on April 6 following a weeks-long investigation.

The charges against him include: Assault and Battery, Third Degree; Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor; Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a person under the age of 18 years of age (two counts); Criminal Solicitation of a Minor (two counts).

He surrendered to deputies and was taken to Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was later released on a $75,000 surety bond.