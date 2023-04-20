Emanuel Ame Church shooting survivor files lawsuit against Google, Meta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A survivor of the Mother Emanuel Ame Church shooting is suing Google and Meta over the tragedy.

The new lawsuit was filed on behalf of minor survivor K.M. by her grandmother Felicia Sanders, another survivor.

It claims the algorithms of Google/Youtube and Meta/Facebook fed violent, racist and provocative content that led Dylann Roof to kill nine people at the church in Charleston in 2015.

This comes after Reverend Clementa Pickney’s widow sued Meta last year, claiming it’s algorithms contributed to Roof seeing more propaganda.