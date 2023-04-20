Gamecocks run-rule Florida, 13-3, to open series

COLUMBIA – South Carolina scored five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings as the Gamecocks defeated No. 3 Florida, 13-3, in seven innings in the opener of a three-game SEC series Thursday night (April 20) at Founders Park.

Michael Braswell led the Carolina offense with three doubles and two runs scored while Ethan Petry was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Cole Messina had two hits and two RBI as the Gamecocks improved to 32-6 on the year and 11-4 in conference play.

Will Sanders pitched six innings in earning his fourth win. He struck out a season high 10 batters, allowing three hits and two earned runs. James Hicks pitched the scoreless seventh in the victory.

The two teams traded runs in each of the first two innings. Petry homered in the first and Carson Hornung brought in a run in the second on a groundout. Carolina sent 10 men to the plate in the sixth, using five walks and a Petry two-run single.

A throwing error plated a pair of runs in the seventh and Messina ended the game with a two-run double to center.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina is now 3-1 in run-rule games in conference, defeating Georgia twice and Florida tonight and losing at Mississippi State.

Sanders has now struck out 29 batters in 18 innings in his career vs. Florida.

Braswell had a season high three hits in the win

Carolina walked nine times and was hit by two pitches.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Florida play game two of the series Friday night (April 21) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed by SEC Network Plus.