Richland Library Friends and Foundation hosts 2023 spring book sale

Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 04 20 At 102518 Am

Courtesy: Richland Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland Library Friends and Foundation is hosting the 2023 Summer Book Sale.

The sale will offer thousands of gently-used books, CDs, and DVDs, say event organizers.

Prices for paperbacks start at $1, and prices for hardbacks start at $2.

Materials are available in all genres for children, teens, and adults.

The event will happen on April 29 from 9:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m. at Richland Library Operations Center (130 Lancewood Road.)

 

