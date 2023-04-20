Richland Library Friends and Foundation hosts 2023 spring book sale
The Richland Library Friends and Foundation is hosting the 2023 Summer Book Sale.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland Library Friends and Foundation is hosting the 2023 Summer Book Sale.
The sale will offer thousands of gently-used books, CDs, and DVDs, say event organizers.
Prices for paperbacks start at $1, and prices for hardbacks start at $2.
Materials are available in all genres for children, teens, and adults.
The event will happen on April 29 from 9:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m. at Richland Library Operations Center (130 Lancewood Road.)