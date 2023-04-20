SC House approves shield law for lethal injection drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is one step closer to executing criminals through lethal injection once again.

The House has approved a measure that would allow any company that sells the drugs used in the process to remain secret, as well as members of the execution team.

South Carolina’s lethal injection drugs expired in 2013 and they could not find a pharmacy willing to sell them more.

In 2021, a law was passed that allowed death row inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad.

But it’s on hold after four inmates filed a lawsuit.