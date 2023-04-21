Attorneys general demand federal recall of Kia, Hyundai due to security flaw

A coalition of attorneys general are demanding a federal recall of Kia and Hyundai vehicles that are highly vulnerable to theft due to a security flaw.

The attorneys general from 18 states signed the letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Thursday.

In it they urged the agency to recall vehicles from the two automakers that were manufactured between 2011 and 2022.

They wrote that the cars were unsafe because they did not include anti-theft devices that were standard in other vehicles made during that time period.

The letter also claims that the surge of thefts of the vehicles have monopolized law enforcement and emergency responder resources.

In February, both manufacturers announced they created new anti-theft software as well as a free steering wheel lock.

However, the attorneys general wrote that the software upgrade will not be available for many of the affected vehicles until June and it may not be able to be installed in some of the models.