New “Loop” Propellers Could Help the Environment – A Lot

Researchers at MIT/Lincoln Lab have developed a new technology for boat propellers. Traditional propellers have been in use for a long time and their downside is that they make a lot of noise as well and are not as energy efficient as they could be. The noise causes a lot of issues for marine live – like whales and dolphins. The new propellers are significantly quieter and use less energy. You can read more about it here:

https://www.businessinsider.com/quieter-closed-loop-propellers-could-save-energy-and-ocean-creatures-2023-4