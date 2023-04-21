Turning back the clock to a significant Midlands tie to WWII history

Tyler Ryan learns about the 81st celebration of the Doolittle Raiders

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Months after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, which catapulted the United States into World War II, a group of brave aviators, lead by Lt. Colonel Jimmy Doolittle, created a plan to prove to Japan and the rest of the world not to miss with the US.

The mission seemed simple, prove to the world that the United States, when provoked, can reach out even the score anywhere on the planet, even very far from the coastline.

The mission of Doolittle and his raiders was to take off from air craft carriers off the coast of Japan, travel inland, and deliver several bomb strikes. The problem was that the bombers were not designed to take off from the relatively short runways on carriers. This is where Lake Murray factored in. Doolittle and his team trained over the skies of the Midlands, using Lake Murray, and more specifically Bomb Island as a target.

81 years later, the Doolittle Raiders Foundation is celebrating the historic raid at the Skyline Club in West Columbia, which, of course, was part of the Columbia Air Force Base, where the Raiders their home in the Carolinas.

The day promises to have vintage equipment from WWII, music, and a great glimpse into history. The event is FREE to the public. You can learn more by calling 803-546-2203.

