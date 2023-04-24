Apple expected to release journaling app

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Apple is reportedly developing a new personal journaling app.

Wall Street Journal reporters say they have viewed documents bout the new app.

The document says the new electronic journal is part of Apple’s desire to compete in the market for mental and physical health technology, the app will have access to a lot more user data than other apps already on the market, including text messages and phone calls.

It’s set to work with all iPhone hardware that comes with Apple’s upcoming operating system release of IOS 17.