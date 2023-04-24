CIU hosting pickleball clinic for Special Olympics athletes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— April is National Pickleball Month! Columbia International University is hosting a pickleball clinic for Special Olympic athletes.

The Special Olympic athletes, with training from CIU student volunteers, will partake in the sport on April 27.

The sport is a combination of tennis and ping pong, played on what is similar to a miniature tennis court. Small paddles and a Whiffle ball are used.

The Pickleball Clinic is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 in the Moore Fitness Center at CIU.