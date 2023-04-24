Lyft plans to cut more jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Lyft is planning to “significantly reduce” its workforce—that’s what Lyft CEO David Risher told employees in a company-wide memo on Friday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company will cut 1,200 jobs. That would amount to about 30% of Lyft employees.

Drivers are not included in that count. The newspaper reports the ride-share company’s latest round of layoffs is an effort to cut costs.

Late last year, Lyft laid off about 700 people.