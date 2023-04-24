SC Senator Graham says democrats’ proposal on abortion “barbaric”

The Supreme Court has allowed an abortion pill to remain widely available on the market as appeals play out in lower courts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Supreme Court has allowed an abortion pill to remain widely available on the market as appeals play out in lower courts.

It comes as several states continue to try to pass abortion ban proposals.

Republican SC Senator Lindsey Graham is calling democrats’ proposal on abortion “barbaric.”

On Sunday Graham spoke about his stance.