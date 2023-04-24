USC looking for African-Americans to participate in Dietary Study for cash & free food

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re African-American and looking to improve your health while earning some cash, one study may be the choice for you.

University of South Carolina’s Diet Guidelines: 3 Diets study starts this June at the Discovery I Building at the Arnold School of Public Health on Greene Street.

Tyler Ryan spoke with Briana Davis, Assistant Project Manager, about why they’re conducting this study.

She says African Americans, particularly those living in the South, have lower diet quality scores and experience a disproportionate burden of chronic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes and heart disease compared to Whites and Hispanics.

It’s a free one-year nutrition program where participants will be randomized to follow a Healthy US, Vegetarian, or Mediterranean dietary pattern to see if losing weight through these diets can reduce those chronic diseases.

They will also receive hands-on cooking skills for one of three healthy diets, along with nutrition education, recipes and food samples.

You will receive $100 if you complete the study.

To participate, you must identify as African-American, be between 18 – 65 years old, and not be diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, among other criteria.

For details and to apply, visit the study’s website.