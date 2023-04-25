Pet of the Week: Mikey!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mikey! This 10-week-old Lab-Heeler mix is our Pet of the Week with Pawmetto Lifeline.

Mikey was brought in to the shelter by West Columbia Animal Control with his fur siblings and his momma. Most of Mikey’s siblings have already been adopted, so he, along with his mom, are hoping to find their forever homes soon! Of his siblings, Mikey was the only one to have the beautiful speckled coat!

Mikey is currently in a foster home learning basic manners like house training and walking on a leash. He loves to play tug-of-war or with his ball, and is treat-motivated to learn new skills! He is currently living with a cat at his foster home, and does well.

Adopting a new puppy often requires more time and training by the owner, so shelter staff urge everyone to make sure they’re ready to adopt a puppy or any animal before they do so.

“We are seeing more and more people, not just from adopting from us, but outside community members who are having to return their dogs, and we need to remember that when you adopt an animal, they’re family. They’re not just something to throw away. We ask that you please try to keep them as best as possible. We have programs that can help if you’re struggling financially, or things like that,” says Helen Cotton, Project Manager with Pawmetto Lifeline.

If you’re interested in adoption Mikey, click here to fill out an adoption application and to schedule an appointment with Pawmetto Lifeline.