Richland deputies investigate shooting incident in Northeast Columbia

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a shooting at Fox Trot Drive on April 24 just after 8 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a shooting at Fox Trot Drive on April 24 just after 8 p.m.

Authorities say someone fired at a home from inside a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then drove off.

One female inside the home suffered a minor injury and was treated. The home and a vehicle were damaged.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.