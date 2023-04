17/26

PETTINELLI, NATHAN LOUIS

Drugs/Possession of less than one gram of meth, or cocaine base, 3rd or Sub. offense OPERATING VEHICLE WHICH IS NOT REGISTERED/LICENSED FAILURE TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT - 1ST OFFENSE DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION - 1ST OFFENSE UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE FEE VIOLATION - 1ST OFFENSE RESISTING ARREST RECKLESS DRIVING