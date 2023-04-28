Cam Smith selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round

University of South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 20th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 51st player taken overall.

Smith, who measured in at 6-0 5/8 and 183 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, collected 91 career tackles and six interceptions while breaking up 18 passes in 33 games, including 19 starts for the Gamecocks. Prior to his senior season, the Blythewood, S.C. product was named to numerous All-America and All-SEC teams, and was on the 2022 preseason Thorpe, Nagurski and Bednarik Award watch lists. He earned post-season second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 from Phil Steele after being named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press in 2021.

Smith was the first Gamecock defensive back drafted since cornerback Jaycee Horn went to the Carolina Panthers and safety Israel Mukuamu was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 draft. He was the first Gamecock selected by the Dolphins since Corey Jenkins was taken in the sixth round of the 2003 draft.

The Gamecocks have now had a player selected in 21 of the last 22 NFL Drafts. Smith becomes the 32nd Carolina defensive back selected all-time, with 17 taken since 2002.