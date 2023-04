Germany is the 4th largest economy in the world. And in the first quarter of 2023, Germany’s renewable energy (wind, solar, hydroelectric, etc.) generated 50.3% of its energy needs. They are quickly abandoning coal, gas, and nuclear, in favor of the more cost-effective green technologies.

