MTA suspends Twitter service alerts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— North America’s largest transportation network suspended its Twitter for service alerts Thursday saying, “the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed.”

It comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which serves over 15 million passengers across New York and Connecticut, said their access to Twitter was involuntarily interrupted twice over the last two weeks.

In a statement, the network added that it does not pay tech platforms to publish service information and has built redundant tools that provide service alerts in real time.

For now, the MTA app will remain active, meaning customers will still be able to send tweets to MTA accounts and get responses.