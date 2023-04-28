Red Table Talk canceled by Facebook Watch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Jada Pinkett Smith is looking for a new network for her web-based show Red Table Talk.

The Facebook Watch originals show has been canceled.

It comes as Facebook parent Meta pivots away from producing original programming.

Pinkett Smith co-hosted the popular talk show along with her daughter, Willow Smith and Pinkett Smiths’ mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The show featured the trio hosting candid conversations with celebrities, experts, and public figures and often dove deep into topics like social justice, relationships, and female empowerment.

On Thursday, Pinkett Smith thanked Facebook Watch on her verified Instagram account and said she is actively looking for a new home for the show.