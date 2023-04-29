Pentagon sees 1% rise in reports of sexual assault

Image: AP

(CNN) — The Pentagon says the u-s military saw a one percent increase in reports of sexual assault last year.

An annual fiscal year report found more than 73-hundred reports of sexual assault against service members in 2022, up from more than 72-hundred reports in 2021.

The Navy, Marines, and Air Force saw a 9% percent, three-point-six, and 13% percent increase in reports, respectively while the Army saw a 9% percent decrease. Overall, the number of assault reports has consistently increased in the military since 2010.