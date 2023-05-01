City of Columbia kicks off Small Business Week, Craft Axe Throwing and other businesses honored

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Monday marks the beginning of Small Business Week — recognizing entrepreneurs and small businesses across the city of Columbia.

Ayesha Driggers with Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities says small businesses help create jobs, drive innovation, and increase competitiveness around the city.

Columbia’s Mayor Daniel Rickenmann recognized Craft Axe Throwing on Gervais Street as the city’s “Business Spotlight Honoree” for efforts the business has made in serving and giving back to the community since 2018.

“First of all, this is a small business here in our community, that not only has been a part of the community, and survived through the pandemic, but has given back. They try to be involved in many organizations, charitable organizations, and they’re also very tied to our military families, which is very important for us in Columbia,” says Mayor Rickenmann.

Owner of the Columbia location of Craft Axe Throwing, and Army Veteran, Jonathon Upton, says the community has been very supportive since opening five years ago.

“Local businesses are where it’s at. It’s where you get to grow within the community. It’s where you get to provide a different sort of venue or space that’s more personable,” Upton says.

Mayor Rickenmann says small businesses like Craft Axe Throwing are vital to the Columbia economy.

“As far as franchising within the company, it’s just given me a unique aspect, from being an axe coach, or being a bartender, to moving into a different role of investing and ownership within the company. And there’s just so many different avenues and approaches to be a small business owner, that, you know, all it takes is the motivation and the perseverance to get there,” says Upton.

Regional Vice President with TD Bank, Mike Farmer, recognized five winners of the bank’s Small Business Champion Program. The five winners were AI Nautics, Erica Dawkins Communications, Midlands Mediation Center, OTR Media Group, and R Bettis Construction.

Each new business will have its Chamber of Commerce memberships paid for by TD Bank and will also receive mentors to help the business grow.

Mayor Rickenmann says Columbia received over 1,100 new business license applications in the last 14 months.

“Shop locally. You’ve got all week to do it. Support them. Show them. Lets have record sales,” says Mayor Rickenmann.