May is Hurricane Preparedness Month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week in South Carolina and Governor McMaster officially proclaimed May as Hurricane Preparedness Month.

The American Red Cross is urging residents to get ready for any possible disaster that could come our way this upcoming season, including building your emergency kit, making an evacuation plan and staying informed.

The Red Cross is also asking for people to consider volunteering to help others affected by disasters across the country.

Officials say just this year, 82 local Red Cross volunteers deployed to support disaster relief in other areas.

If you’d like to volunteer, visit RedCross.org/volunteertoday for more information.