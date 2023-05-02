American Airlines pilots authorize strike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Signs of more frustrations from pilots just ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer travel season.

The labor union representing American Airlines pilots has authorized a strike.

The Allied Pilots Association says they could begin picketing at major airport hubs nationwide—although no timeline for when this might happen was announced.

American Airlines says neither picketing nor a strike authorization vote will impact flights or its operation and that a strike will only happen if terms for a new contract can’t be reached.

Meanwhile, pilots from Southwest and United are also demanding new contracts with their airlines.

Last month, Delta Air Lines pilots were awarded a new contract after a vote authorizing a strike last year.